Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 84,689 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $86,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.