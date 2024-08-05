Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,104,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.37% of ProPetro worth $89,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

