Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,544,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.88% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $92,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Benchmark lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

BJRI opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $689.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

