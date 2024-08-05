Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AMC Entertainment worth $92,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE AMC opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

