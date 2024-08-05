Vanguard Group Inc. Has $101.43 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Trupanion worth $101,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $21,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

