Vanguard Group Inc. Has $85.44 Million Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $85,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 2,227,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,023,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 99,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $17,287,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

