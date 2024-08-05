Vanguard Group Inc. Has $90.48 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.13% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $90,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,084 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

