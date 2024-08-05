Vanguard Group Inc. Has $95.94 Million Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $95,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,949,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after acquiring an additional 809,570 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 44,205.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 93,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Wedbush raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

