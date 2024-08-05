Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Amplitude worth $88,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after buying an additional 493,046 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $967.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

