Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $100,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Life Time Group by 1,443.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,192 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Life Time Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 52.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

