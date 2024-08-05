Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 439,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.99% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $98,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,357,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,875,000 after buying an additional 379,223 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

