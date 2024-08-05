Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FB Financial worth $92,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 139,395 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 318,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE FBK opened at $44.21 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

