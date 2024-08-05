Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $97.68 Million in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,225,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,678,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,837,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CG Oncology Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $32.60 on Monday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.52.
Several research firms have recently commented on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
