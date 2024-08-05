Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,676,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $89,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.02 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

