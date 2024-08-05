Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 86,532 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.00% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $97,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,888.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $730.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

