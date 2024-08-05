Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $85,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 243,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

