Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.10% of Interface worth $89,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Interface by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,933 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

