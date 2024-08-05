Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Integral Ad Science worth $86,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $25,285,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAS stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,434 shares of company stock worth $138,112. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

