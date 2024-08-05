Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.95% of Napco Security Technologies worth $102,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

