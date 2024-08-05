Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $86,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

About Liberty Live Group

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.