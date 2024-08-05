Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,183,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $89,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.32 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRK

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.