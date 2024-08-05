Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $102,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

HOUS opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $481.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Further Reading

