Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,773,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $86,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,845.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,845.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,757 shares of company stock worth $1,165,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYBT has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stock Yards Bancorp

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.