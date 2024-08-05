Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 30,771 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $98,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock opened at $99.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.73%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

