Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 36,426 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $85,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

