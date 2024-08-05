Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 426,430 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 426,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.94% of Innoviva worth $95,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Price Performance

INVA opened at $19.08 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INVA

Innoviva Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.