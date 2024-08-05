Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $94,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

