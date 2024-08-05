Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $84,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DRVN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

