Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.46. 324,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,688. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average is $241.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

