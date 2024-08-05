Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,893.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 716,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,328,000 after purchasing an additional 698,762 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.18. 2,553,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,048. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.