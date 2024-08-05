Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.61

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.61 and last traded at $78.53, with a volume of 58603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

