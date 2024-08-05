Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

