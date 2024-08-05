Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Position Increased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after buying an additional 509,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after acquiring an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of VCYT opened at $21.60 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,686 shares of company stock worth $382,807 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

