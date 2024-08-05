Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 166.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $274.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

