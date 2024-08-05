Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $505.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.09.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $18.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.02. 831,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.25 and its 200-day moving average is $439.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $340.68 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,865. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

