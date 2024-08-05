Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $508.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.09.

VRTX traded down $18.44 on Monday, reaching $476.02. 831,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,186. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $340.68 and a one year high of $510.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.81. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,865. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 114,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

