Viant Technology (DSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

