Viasat (VSAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. 324,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Viasat has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.