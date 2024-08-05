Viasat (VSAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viasat Trading Down 8.3 %
NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. 324,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Viasat has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $31.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
