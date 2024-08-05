Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £19,890 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Ros Rivaz purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,585.28).

Victrex Price Performance

VCT stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,018 ($13.09). The company had a trading volume of 159,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,643. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,256.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,016 ($13.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,581 ($20.34). The company has a market cap of £885.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3,005.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,142.86%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Stories

