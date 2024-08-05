VirTra (VTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VTSI opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.46. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

