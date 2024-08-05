Vital Energy (VTLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Vital Energy to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts expect Vital Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vital Energy

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.