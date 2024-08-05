Vital Energy (VTLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Vital Energy to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts expect Vital Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vital Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VTLE opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
