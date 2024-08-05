VIZIO (VZIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect VIZIO to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VIZIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIZIO

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 482,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $533,424.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,013.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $1,022,568.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.