Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,452,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

