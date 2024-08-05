Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. 68,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,667. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $420.43 million, a PE ratio of -165.97 and a beta of 0.96.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

