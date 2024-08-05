VSE Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Get VSE alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

VSE Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. VSE has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $94.10.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in VSE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth about $3,566,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.