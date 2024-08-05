Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

VMC stock traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.79. The company had a trading volume of 339,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,819. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.97 and a 200 day moving average of $255.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

