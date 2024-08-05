Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 1.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as low as $86.42 and last traded at $88.10. Approximately 6,054,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,294,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.57.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.3% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $122,463,000 after acquiring an additional 303,457 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 46,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

