Warner Music Group (WMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMG. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

