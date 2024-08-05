Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given New $92.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of HCC traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.51. 254,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 246,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

