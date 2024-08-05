Waystar (WAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waystar Price Performance

NASDAQ WAY opened at $22.67 on Monday. Waystar has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.