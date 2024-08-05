Waystar (WAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Waystar Price Performance
NASDAQ WAY opened at $22.67 on Monday. Waystar has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $24.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
